Ozzy Osbourne's Family Rallies to Boost Ailing Rocker's Ego as Medical Issues Take a Toll on His Mental Health: Report
Ozzy Osbourne fell into a deep depression as his Parkinson's disease and crippling spinal issues nixed his performing career, but insiders claimed his tight-knit family formed a plan to pull him out of the abyss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Black Sabbath frontman was forced to cancel his 2023 No More Tours II concert dates after his health issues progressed.
Despite Ozzy's struggle to move around like he used to, the rocker was set to ship off to Pennsylvania's Famous Monsters fan convention taking place October 13.
The rock star won't be alone, though. His crafty brood — wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly, were all expected to join their ailing father on the trip. The unruly bunch will be reunited giving fans a glimpse of their former MTV reality show days on The Osbournes.
The kooky clan are expected to pose for pictures with fans for the frighting price of $666 a pop. Ozzy is expected to sign autographs for a mere $200 a piece and devoted fans can purchase a guitar for $700.
An insider claimed that for Ozzy, who's net worth exceeded $200 million, the convention gig was about more than money — it was allegedly all for a much-needed ego boost.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Ozzy lives for the stage and sitting around the house all day is eating him up and will challenge his will to continue," the source explained to the National Enquirer.
"Sharon, Jack and Kelly were determined to get Ozzy out — and they hope headlining this convention and being greeted by his adoring fans will boost his sagging spirits," the insider claimed. "Ozzy still has dreams of being well enough and able to stand for two hours and play a few concerts next year."
"For now, the fan convention will have to feed his ego."
Back in April, a close friend echoed the insider's claims of Ozzy's desperate desire to recover well enough to perform again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite the physical battles that plagued his day-to-day, like struggling to stand or walk without assistance, the bat-biting singer was determined to get back on stage.
"Ozzy cannot stand unaided for long periods of time," the pal said. "But he's considering doing gigs in a throne like Axl [Rose] did in 2016."
As for his future, Ozzy preferred to "tick items off his bucket list" then sulk over his deteriorating condition.