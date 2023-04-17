Ailing Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Struggles To Walk Without Cane As Rocker Secretly Plans Stage Comeback
Ozzy Osbourne looked frail while trying to walk without his cane after being forced to cancel his 2023 No More Tours II run following his health issues. Sources spilled exclusively to RadarOnline.com that the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, won't give up on his dream to perform in front of a live audience but "cannot stand unaided for long periods of time."
Ozzy — who has been battling Parkinson's disease — stepped out in Los Angeles for a recent daytime stroll around his neighborhood as he continues to recover from "life-altering" neck surgery.
The Crazy Train singer leaned to the side, appearing off balance during his walk.
Wearing all black in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ozzy slowly took one step in front of the other without any assistance — despite being accompanied by his handler.
The pair stopped and grabbed some flowers during their short outing before heading home.
In 2019, Ozzy revealed that moving and walking had become difficult despite enduring extensive spinal surgeries and treatments after aggravating injuries he suffered in a near-fatal ATV crash 16 years earlier.
Aggravation in his neck from a previous 2003 bike accident still plagued the Prince Of Darkness, who underwent another surgery to fix the issue in the summer of last year.
“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May 2022 about the operation. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.
But a slow recovery has left the rocker frustrated — especially after his canceled tour.
Sources said Ozzy has plans to come out of retirement for a final farewell tour — even if he's forced to sing from a wheelchair. The bat-biting performer allegedly has his sights set on hitting the road, with insiders claiming the heavy metal icon swears, "I am gonna f------ get back on stage!"
"He still has issues with his balance and cannot stand unaided for long periods of time on his legs," squealed a source, adding he's seriously considering copying Axl Rose "doing gigs in a throne" in 2016. "He was really impressed by that move," the insider shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ozzy's rep for comment.