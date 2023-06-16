Ozzy Osbourne Eager to 'Tick Items Off His Bucket List' Rather Than Mope About His Failing Health
Ozzy Osbourne is refusing to mope about his ongoing health issues and instead wants to "tick items off his bucket list," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Prince of Darkness, 74, has managed to keep a cheery disposition while dealing with the mobility complications he's been facing since his spinal surgery operation last year in addition to Parkinson's Disease, putting on a brave face for his family and fans.
Back in 2020, Ozzy received experimental stem cell therapy in Panama to help him cope with some of the debilitating Parkinson's symptoms.
"He's a realist and knows these are his twilight years, but why not have fun in the meanwhile," an insider close to the famed Black Sabbath rocker spilled.
As for how he would like to spend his time, the source said that "Ozzy wants to play with some of his remastered recordings, travel somewhere he's never been, read good books, watch new shows, see his friends while he still can, and just chill."
In recent weeks, the Paranoid hitmaker's wife, Sharon, was spotted moving furniture out of the family's home in Los Angeles' Hancock Park neighborhood, a hint it may not be too much longer until they relocate.
The longtime couple's move to the U.K. will be covered in a 10-part docuseries titled Home To Roost, which will document their journey back to Britain following more than two decades in America.
Sharon previously admitted that she got some pushback from loved ones about going back across the pond. "I just don't feel content [in the U.S.] anymore," she told Hello.
Ozzy had his own reasons, telling The Observer in August last year that he was fed up with the mass killings.
"God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," he said. "It's f - - - - - - crazy." Ozzy added, "It's just time for me to come home."
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Ozzy would love it if Sharon tagged along on his bucket list travels, "and even his kids if they want."
The source dished, "He wants to enjoy what he's got while he still can!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Ozzy for comment.