Ozzy Osbourne Eager to 'Tick Items Off His Bucket List' Rather Than Mope About His Failing Health

The longtime couple's move to the U.K. will be covered in a 10-part docuseries titled Home To Roost, which will document their journey back to Britain following more than two decades in America.

Sharon previously admitted that she got some pushback from loved ones about going back across the pond. "I just don't feel content [in the U.S.] anymore," she told Hello.

Ozzy had his own reasons, telling The Observer in August last year that he was fed up with the mass killings.

"God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," he said. "It's f - - - - - - crazy." Ozzy added, "It's just time for me to come home."