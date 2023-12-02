Over 40 Club: Celebrity Moms Who Welcomed Babies Later in Life in 15 Clicks

Annette Bening said "Yes" to Warren Beatty when she asked if she wanted to have kids with the then-bachelor. After decades of marriage, the couple welcomed four children together, with their youngest, Ella, arriving when the American Beauty actress was 42.

She previously told Pop Tarts that women have to make their own decisions regarding reproduction.

"All of these decisions are very different and precarious and in some cases involve questions of health, but I do think that (abortion) is an important thing for women to be able to do," she said, per Fox News.