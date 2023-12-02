Over 40 Club: Celebrity Moms Who Welcomed Babies Later in Life in 15 Clicks
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano gave birth to her daughter, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, in September 2014, a few months before she turned 42. She and her husband, David Bugliari, are also parents to 3-year-old Milo.
Annette Bening
Annette Bening said "Yes" to Warren Beatty when she asked if she wanted to have kids with the then-bachelor. After decades of marriage, the couple welcomed four children together, with their youngest, Ella, arriving when the American Beauty actress was 42.
She previously told Pop Tarts that women have to make their own decisions regarding reproduction.
"All of these decisions are very different and precarious and in some cases involve questions of health, but I do think that (abortion) is an important thing for women to be able to do," she said, per Fox News.
Brooke Shields
At 40, Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy received good news when they welcomed their second daughter, Grier Hammond Givenchy, after years of IVF attempts.
Shields was shocked when she saw media outside the medical facility, only to find out that the press was there because Katie Holmes also gave birth to her and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, in the same building.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion and her husband, René Angélil, welcomed their fraternal twin boys at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., via C-section. The then-42-year-old matriarch became pregnant after undergoing rounds of fertility treatment for years.
During her appearance on Good Morning America, the To Love You More hitmaker reflected on giving birth in her 40s and how she did not plan on giving up.
"So, you know what? We had a miscarriage," Dion revealed. "We tried [IVF] three more times. It did not work. ... We are trying again for the fifth try. It's aboard right now. All aboard."
Eva Mendes
After keeping their first pregnancy private for months, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling did it again when their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, arrived. The Ghost Rider actress, who was 42 at that time, gave birth in Santa Monica, Calif.
She soon spoke about her decision to become a mom in her 40s, saying she wanted to wait until she was older to have more kids. After meeting Gosling, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she knew she wanted to have his babies.
"It's such a personal choice for a woman, obviously," Mendes said. "Then you run the risk of... you're always running a risk. When I was pregnant there was always something to worry about. But thankfully I had really healthy pregnancies and I was happy I waited."
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani has yet to have her first child with Blake Shelton years after giving birth to her third child with Gavin Rossdale. According to The Voice coach, her third and youngest son, Apollo, is a "miracle baby" since she was 44 years old when she had him.
"I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late. It was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so I'm just trying to savor every moment," she said.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry did not only become a mom in her 40s once — but twice!
She welcomed her first child, Nahla, when she was 41, then delivered her son Maceo at 47. The now-57-year-old Catwoman actress shared her geriatric pregnancy story with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that her daughter played a huge role in adding another member to the family.
"Nahla prayed and prayed for him for like a year and a half for a baby and a bunk bed and she got both of those things," Berry continued.
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank gave birth to twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, in April and shared the news with her followers on Instagram.
"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank, who was 48 at that time, captioned the post. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."
The Alaska Daily star told Good Morning America months before giving birth that she wanted to become a mom, and having two kids was an "unbelievable" experience for her.
Janet Jackson
In January 2017, Janet Jackson became a mom to her son, Eissa Al Mana, at the age of 50. She postponed her tour prior to giving birth to focus on planning her family with her then-husband, Wissam Al Mana, though they split three months after their child was born.
Julianne Moore
Now 62-year-old As the World Turns actress Julianne Moore gave birth to her daughter Liv in 2002, five years after her son Caleb was born. She was 41 when she became a mom-of-two, and she once told The Guardian that it was all she dreamed of.
"I always tell my little girl that I can remember lying in the bathtub when I was pregnant, and I say, I wished and wished for a girl and got her," she continued.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child and first with Travis Barker months after they tied the knot. Sources said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians album, 44, felt "elated" with the arrival of the new family member.
Madonna
On August 11, 2000, Madonna had her bundle of joy, Rocco Ritchie, with her then-husband, Guy Ritchie, at the age of 42. She celebrated his birthday in August with a heartfelt message, calling him her "dearest son."
"You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— 'What do I ask of a painting?'" she continued. "I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince! Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I'm so proud of you!"
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep delivered her youngest child, Louisa Jacobson, in 1991 before turning 42. In Jacobson's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she opened up about how her famous mother annoys her at times whenever she asks her questions or calls her pickle.
Despite that, she noted how sweet Streep is.
Nicole Kidman
Following years of struggles with infertility, Nicole Kidman conceived her child with Keith Urban and gave birth to daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008. In her interview with Who magazine in Australia, she revealed that her pregnancy was a miracle in her life
Salma Hayek
When Salma Hayek was 41 years old, she gave birth to daughter Valentina and overcame her complicated and risky pregnancy caused by gestational diabetes.
The Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet star told People she feared she might never become a mother.
"I had my child so late in life," she continued. "I thought I wasn't going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me."