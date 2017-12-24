Doting Mom! Janet Jackson Vacations With Baby Eissa Al Mana – See The Photos

Janet Jackson is spending some quality time with her baby son Eissa Al Mana over the holidays. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more. is spending some quality time with her baby sonover the holidays. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Janet Jackson, 51, is spending her first Christmas with her infant son Eissa Al Mana. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And it looks like she is going solo with her little boy after splitting with husband Wissam Al Manawas earlier this year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer clung to her son, who was dressed casual, as she chatted to a male companion at the Miami Beach resort. Photo credit: BACKGRID