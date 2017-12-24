Doting Mom! Janet Jackson Vacations With Baby Eissa Al Mana – See The Photos thumbnail

Doting Mom! Janet Jackson Vacations With Baby Eissa Al Mana – See The Photos

The singer spends quality time with her son.

Janet Jackson is spending some quality time with her baby son Eissa Al Mana over the holidays. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

Janet Jackson, 51, is spending her first Christmas with her infant son Eissa Al Mana.

The performer was photographed snuggling the 11-month-old baby in Miami, Florida.

And it looks like she is going solo with her little boy after splitting with husband Wissam Al Manawas earlier this year.

Jackson dressed casual in a black cardigan and matching black dress for her relaxing day.

And she tied her thick hair into a top knot, showing off her natural beauty, sporting a makeup-free look as she played with her son.

The singer clung to her son, who was dressed casual, as she chatted to a male companion at the Miami Beach resort.

RadarOnline.com revealed recently that she had re-united with former love Jermaine Dupri.

