Michelle Williams Paid $900k to Appear at Saudi Film Festival With Will Smith: Report

"$1 million was the standing offer that went around the talent agencies for major stars to walk the carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival," a newsletter from Puck alleged.

The newsletter claimed that Will Smith may have been offered even more, and CAA allegedly negotiated a little under $1 million for Williams to appear. The agency declined to comment on the claims.

"I was moved when I read about how quickly change has come to the region," Williams said about the festival per Deadline. "I was curious to see what the energy was like here and the people behind that change … A festival that is featuring 38 filmmakers, that's not a token, that's a movement. I want to come here and listen. That was my agenda. To listen to the women and men who are working here and making cinema."