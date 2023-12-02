Home > News > Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson Blames Fox New Firing on Capitol Riot, Still Believes Undercover Agents Incited January 6th Attack Source: MEGA; Fox Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April. By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 1 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson addressed his abrupt firing from Fox News, blaming his ousting on his coverage of the 2021 Capitol riot, RadarOnline.com has learned. As this outlet reported, Carlson, 54, was canned from his hosting gig at the far-right news network in April. According to him, his bosses weren't happy with his comments about the January 6 attack or his views on the war with Ukraine.

Source: MEGA He spoke about his firing to Roseanne Barr.

The ex-Tucker Carlson Tonight host opened up about the end of his career at Fox during a podcast interview with outspoken comedian Roseanne Barr, saying his firing was likely tied to those two topics and failing to mention his former employer's $787 million settlement with the Dominion Voting Systems. Carlson was fired days after the settlement, allegedly without warning.

“I didn’t expect to get, you know, my show canceled Monday morning,” Carlson told Barr. “But I wasn’t, if I took three steps back, I was not surprised at all. First of all, television is like that. People get fired. There are all kinds of lines that no one will explain explicitly.” He explained what he thinks led to his unemployment.

Source: MEGA He claimed his ex=bosses weren't happy with his comments about the January 6 attack.

“They were very nice to me the entire time I was there, but I could feel that they strongly disagreed in the war in Ukraine stuff,” Carlson stated. “But they really didn’t like that at all. The January 6th stuff.” Carlson didn't censor himself when it came to the Capitol riot, telling the millions of viewers who watched his show that the FBI incited the attack and that many individuals pretended to be undercover law enforcement agents during the infamous attack. One of the individuals he accused of acting undercover was Ray Epps, who sued Carlson and Fox News for defamation over the accusations.

Source: MEGA Carlson was outspoken with his conspiracy theory about undercover law enforcement being allegedly involved in the Capitol riot.

As Mediaite pointed out, Carlson and his Fox producers went as far as to make a documentary called Patriot Purge that reiterated the controversial television host's conspiracy theory about law enforcement's alleged involvement. After that documentary, Fox contributors started dropping like flies.

After that documentary, Fox contributors started dropping like flies. “I think a bunch of people quit over that,” Carlson continued. “Chris Wallace should not be on television or Jonah Goldberg or you know what I mean? These are people who obviously the audience hated and shouldn’t have been there in the first place, but they were so outraged because they said. You know, it seems like there probably a lot of feds in the crowd on January 6th.”

Source: tuckercarlsonshow/twitter Carlson relaunched his prime time show on X after being canned.

Speaking to Barr, Carlson doubled down on his theory about undercover agents being involved in the riot. “And now it turns out, of course, they were way more even than I imagined. The whole thing was a complete setup," he stated. Since being ousted from Fox, Carlson started a new show that only shows on X, formerly known as Twitter.

