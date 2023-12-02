Chairman of Ron DeSantis PAC 'Never Back Down' Resigns Days After CEO Quits
The chairman of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' political action committee (PAC) Never Back Down has resigned weeks after rumors swirled that internal disagreements were plaguing the organization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ex-chairman Adam Laxalt followed in the footsteps of former Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski, who turned in his resignation letter on November 22.
Laxalt joined the organization shortly after it was launched in March earlier this year. The former chairman and DeSantis have been close friends for decades, dating back to when they were roommates during the GOP candidate's naval officer training.
When Laxalt came on board, the move was "widely seen as Mr. DeSantis and his wife seeking to have someone they trusted monitoring the activities of the well-funded group," according to The New York Times reporters Jonathan Swan, Shane Goldmacher, and Maggie Haberman.
As the DeSantis campaign struggle to gain momentum continues, having Laxalt as an ally was crucial to support political ads and travel.
Laxalt's shocking exit came mere days after Jankowski cut ties with Never Back Down.
The former CEO gave a vague statement announcing his resignation, touching on rumored feuds between organization leaders. Jankowski offered few details beyond noting the issues went "well beyond a difference of strategic opinion."
The same night, Laxalt sent a staff email announcing Kristin Davidson as the new CEO. While it appeared the governor's longtime friend would be sticking with the PAC through the rocky leadership changes, that quickly changed.
- Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
- Donald Trump Insists GOP Donors Are Abandoning 'Failing Ron DeSanctimonious' Despite Conflicting Donation Reports
- Ex-Advisor Accuses Donald Trump of 'Viciously' Attacking 'Nearly All' His Former Staffers Since His First Term
"After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice," Laxalt wrote in a letter to the board on November 26, according to the Times.
Never Back Down has played an essential role in DeSantis' efforts to overcome political rival Donald Trump and clinch the 2024 GOP nomination. The cash-strapped DeSantis '24 campaign has heavily relied on the PAC to cover the costs of the governor's transportation and campaign event planning.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While it appeared that the groups supported a common goal, rumors of feuding sparked after Never Back Down chief strategist Jeff Roe's website allegedly published internal PAC memos offering embarrassing debate advice to DeSantis.
After DeSantis was ridiculed over the memos, the embattled governor tried to distance himself from the organization as he struggled in the polls. Still, Never Back Down continued to support DeSantis' White House bid.
Tensions appeared to hit a breaking point in mid-November when NBC News reported that Roe, who serves as Never Back Down's top consultant, "nearly came to blows" with "longtime DeSantis confidant" Scott Wagner during a board and senior staff meeting.