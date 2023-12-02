Chairman of Ron DeSantis PAC 'Never Back Down' Resigns Days After CEO Quits

Laxalt joined the organization shortly after it was launched in March earlier this year. The former chairman and DeSantis have been close friends for decades, dating back to when they were roommates during the GOP candidate's naval officer training.

When Laxalt came on board, the move was "widely seen as Mr. DeSantis and his wife seeking to have someone they trusted monitoring the activities of the well-funded group," according to The New York Times reporters Jonathan Swan, Shane Goldmacher, and Maggie Haberman.

As the DeSantis campaign struggle to gain momentum continues, having Laxalt as an ally was crucial to support political ads and travel.