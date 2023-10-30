Watch Shocking Video: John Fetterman's Team Kicks Lawyer Out of Event After He Confronts Senator Over Gaza Ceasefire Comments
Senator John Fetterman’s team ejected a lawyer from an event this weekend after the lawyer confronted Fetterman over his recent comments regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate in the Middle East, Senator Fetterman was confronted over his failure to support a potential ceasefire between the two sides.
A lawyer named Dan Kovalik confronted the Pennsylvania senator about the matter during an event on Sunday, but Kovalik was physically ejected from the venue after he attempted to hand Fetterman a piece of paper.
“Why aren’t you supporting a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza?” Kovalik pressed. “10,000 people in Gaza have been killed – half are children. The Pope is calling for a ceasefire. The U.N. has called for it.”
“I’m just asking you. You’re a good guy. I voted for you. I know you’re a nice guy,” he continued. “This is important.”
Kovalik was ultimately pushed out of the event by one of Fetterman’s staffers after he attempted to hand the first-year senator a piece of paper. It is unclear what the contents of the paper said.
“I just took on John Fetterman for his failure to support a ceasefire for Gaza and was assaulted,” Kovalik wrote alongside a video of the altercation on X.
“Come see the violence inherent in the system,” he added.
Kovalik likely confronted Fetterman over a statement the senator published to his official website on Wednesday regarding the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.
Fetterman wrote that “now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire” and that “we must support Israel in their efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists.”
“Innocent Israelis were the victims of a terrorist attack that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust,” Fetterman wrote last week. “Now we know that the tragedy at the Gaza hospital was not caused by Israel.”
“I grieve for every innocent person and brave Israeli soldier killed since Hamas started this war,” he continued. “If not for the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists, thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians would still be alive today."
“Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire,” the Pennsylvania politician charged. “We must support Israel in their efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children.”
“Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel. We can talk about a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israeli citizens were killed in the Hamas attack, while thousands of Palestinians were reported dead after Israel invaded Gaza in response to the militant group’s initial strike.