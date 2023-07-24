Singer Tori Kelly, 30, Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing at Dinner: It's 'Really Serious'

Singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital and is getting care in the ICU for blood clots discovered near her vital organs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly, 30, initially rose to fame in 2010 when she was given a ticket to Hollywood by the American Idol judges on the show's ninth season. After punching her ticket to Los Angeles, Kelly won two Grammy awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Album.