Singer Tori Kelly, 30, Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing at Dinner: It's 'Really Serious'
Singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital and is getting care in the ICU for blood clots discovered near her vital organs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 30, initially rose to fame in 2010 when she was given a ticket to Hollywood by the American Idol judges on the show's ninth season. After punching her ticket to Los Angeles, Kelly won two Grammy awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Album.
According to sources familiar with Kelly's hospitalization, the singer went out for dinner in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night. While out with friends, the singer allegedly complained that her heart was beating really fast before she collapsed.
Insiders told TMZ that the Grammy winner was "out for a while."
Sources said that the Kingdom singer insisted she wasn't taken to a hospital in downtown LA, which would have been the case if an ambulance was called due to proximity.
Instead, Kelly was carefully taken outside and loaded into a vehicle, which transported her to the renowned Cedars-Sinai hospital.
While under care at Cedars-Sinai's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) doctors were said to have found blood clots in the singer's legs and in her lungs.
While ICU physicians treated Kelly, they worked to uncover whether or not any blood clots had spread to her heart. Since being admitted to the ICU, the 30-year-old was said to have gone in and out of consciousness. One source said Kelly's situation was "really serious."
In 2013, Kelly began working with infamous manager Scooter Braun and signed with Capitol Records in 2013. The same year, Kelly released her first record under a major label, Foreword.
Two years later she earned the 2015 Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist award in addition to her later Grammy wins.
Braun introduced Kelly to an artist who inspired her work, Gospel music legend Kirk Franklin — and the two went on to work on the song Together alongside Australian group For King & Country.
