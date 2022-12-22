Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes.
Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card.
Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The estranged son shared a post from his father and wrote over the image, "I'm never invited to these pics. Let him enjoy his fantasy."
The story post was complete with a graphic image that said "oh well."
In the original photo, the gospel singer began his caption with, "Perfect father? No. Perfect husband? No. Perfect Christian? GOD NO."
"This picture is perfect because it’s gone through a process…. Filters, coloring, all the things to make it perceivable that’s how we always look," Kirk continued in the caption. "There are no perfect families, so this holiday season take that pressure off of yourself and love the flaws, failures and blemishes of your human family."
"I love mine, and I thank God that they love me through my process….perfectly. Merry Christmas.🎁," the singer concluded.
According to Hollywood Unlocked, Kerrion and Kirk have attempted to mend their relationship since the Bad Boys Club alum was released from jail. Despite attempting family therapy, the relationship deteriorated at best.
In 2021, a leak surfaced that captured disturbing audio of Kerrion accusing his father of molesting him. To make matters worse, a second audio recording dropped that featured Kirk cursing out his estranged son.
The events were enough to push Kirk to post a public apology on his social media where he "sincerely apologized" to his family and friends for the shocking clip. Kirk claimed that he felt he had been "highly disrespected" by his son, which caused his outburst.
The final straw came when Kerrion was arrested and spent months in jail, for which he claimed he was wrongly targeted.
When Kerrion was arrested by LAPD in April 2022, the former reality tv star was held without bond due to warrants.
A warrant was issued after Kerrion failed to appear in court in 2007 for 3 misdemeanors that included falsely representing himself to police officers, possession of a purported government-issued California driver's license/California identification, and possession of alcohol under the legal age of 21.
A judge ultimately determined the gospel singer's son was to be released but his homecoming did not exactly lead to a party.
At this time, Kirk has not responded to his son's Instagram story regarding the "perfect" Christmas card fail.