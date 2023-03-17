'Jurassic World' Star Sam Neill Reveals Secret Battle With Stage 3 Blood Cancer

The Piano star added that at first, he didn't think he had it in him to author a book, figuring he would just "write some stories" to distract his mind.

"But as I went on and kept writing, I realized it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live," Neill shared. "I would go to bed thinking, ‘I’ll write about that tomorrow… that will entertain me."

Neill added that writing his memoir saved his life "because I couldn’t have gone through that with nothing to do."

The actor confirmed that he was in remission but will have to take chemotherapy medication for the rest of his life.