Tyra Banks Leaving 'DWTS' After Three Seasons, Focusing On Ice Cream Company
Tyra Banks revealed she is trading in the ballroom for the boardroom, announcing she will be relinquishing her hosting duties on Dancing With The Stars after three seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The America's Next Top Model icon said she will be focusing on SMiZE & Dream ice cream, which recently launched internationally and will be coming to the United States soon.
"We've been working hard! We're global," Banks said. "We're about to be on a cruise."
The cover girl had just made a stop at Whole Foods in Santa Monica, where she picked up some tasty items for some research and development.
"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor," Banks told TMZ.
The former Life-Size star first took on hosting duties for the show during Season 29 in 2020, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
She hosted two seasons solo before Alfonso Ribeiro joined as a co-host, making his debut the first season that it moved to Disney+.
Banks previously expressed how honored she felt to become the show's first Black female host. "I like breaking those doors down, so that we don't have any more firsts," she told Good Morning America at the time. "But it's nice to be first, so that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you — so I'm excited."
