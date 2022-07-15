Tyra Banks Told Accept 'Dancing With The Stars' Co-Host Alfonso Ribeiro Or Be Fired

“Tyra tried to host the show solo, and it just didn’t work. She thought her personality and talent would be enough, but viewers didn’t agree. Focus groups showed they missed the chemistry of two hosts working together. Obviously, Tyra wasn’t happy about the decision, but she had no choice, if she refused, she would have been shown the door,” an insider tells us.

Ribeiro will join Season 31 as the show moves to Disney+, the streamer. He is best known for his role as Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and has a long history with the dancing competition series that he won in 2014.