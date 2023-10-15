Final Days Revealed: Suzanne Somers Surrounded By Family Prepared to Celebrate Her Upcoming 77th Birthday

The sitcom sweetheart revealed her health battle has been a reoccurring issue since her younger years that she is determined to overcome back in August.

"I have been living with cancer since my 20's," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."

"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough," Somers continued.

Somers looked at the silver lining and said that a "big upside" of the experience is that it strengthened her union. "We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years."