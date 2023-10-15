Final Days Revealed: Suzanne Somers Surrounded By Family Prepared to Celebrate Her Upcoming 77th Birthday
The late TV icon Suzanne Somers' final days were her being surrounded by her loved ones as they prepared to celebrate her 77th birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, issued a statement on behalf of the actress' family announcing her passing on Sunday.
Hay wrote, "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."
"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the statement continued. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."
The sitcom sweetheart revealed her health battle has been a reoccurring issue since her younger years that she is determined to overcome back in August.
"I have been living with cancer since my 20's," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."
"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough," Somers continued.
Somers looked at the silver lining and said that a "big upside" of the experience is that it strengthened her union. "We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, sources close to Somers revealed the unwavering support she received from her producer husband, Hamel, and how she made sure he was "taken care of" in case her cancer treatment went south.
"These two have been together over five decades," the insider said, according to the National Enquirer. "Without her, Alan probably won't make it. The thought is breaking Suzanne's heart."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Hamel credited his longtime love for being a trouper, having told Page Six: "She has now dealt with her cancer once again" — and on June 6, "she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."
"All her doctors said if she didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn't be with us."