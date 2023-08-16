Suzanne Somers' Health Scare: Emergency Services Rush to 76-Year-Old Actress' Palm Springs Home
Suzanne Somers had a medical scare at her Palm Springs home that frightened her so much she called 911, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Three's Company star, 76, contacted emergency services over the weekend after her husband, Alan Hamel, 87, took her blood pressure and was alarmed by what he saw. The couple grew increasingly distressed with each additional reading that failed to produce normal ranges.
Somers told Page Six that prior to contacting 911, Hamel was taking her blood pressure reading, just like the couple does for each other every day. However, Sunday's reading returned far different numbers than usual.
"Alan got a reading on me he didn’t like, but he took it again 8 or 10 more times to be sure," Somers recalled. "For the first time ever, we 911."
An ambulance and firetruck were immediately dispatched to the star's home.
"Within a few minutes two teams arrived, one from the fire department and one with the ambulance," Somers said of the rapid response.
Emergency crews quickly began working to identify the issue and came prepared to whisk the star from her home for medical attention. Hysteria came to a halt, though, when emergency crews busted out their equipment to assess Somer's concerning blood pressure rate.
Somers was perfectly fine — and a simple machine error was all to blame for the false alarm. "They hooked me up with their gear… and said I’m fine," Somers continued. As it turned out,
"So what was it? Our blood pressure monitor was faulty," Somers explained. Always the comedian, a healthy Somers offered a cheeky thank you to the emergency crew members who were able to calm the couple's nerves.
"A big kiss and big hugs to our incredible fire department," Somers added. "Plus, they were all movie star handsome."
Off-camera, Somers has made a career of promoting healthy lifestyles, which added to concern over the unusual blood pressure reading. Somers took her health seriously and that apparently extended to the couple's sex life.
After nearly five decades of marriage, the couple had no need for a Life Alert button in the bedroom. In an interview on Bravo star Heather Dubrow's podcast, Somers candidly shared details on the couple's active sex life.
"At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information," Somers dished. "But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today."
"What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?"