Suzanne Somers' Health Scare: Emergency Services Rush to 76-Year-Old Actress' Palm Springs Home

Somers told Page Six that prior to contacting 911, Hamel was taking her blood pressure reading, just like the couple does for each other every day. However, Sunday's reading returned far different numbers than usual.

"Alan got a reading on me he didn’t like, but he took it again 8 or 10 more times to be sure," Somers recalled. "For the first time ever, we 911."

An ambulance and firetruck were immediately dispatched to the star's home.