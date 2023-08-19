Suzanne Somers' Selfless Final Wish: 'Three's Company' Star Wants Hubby to Be Taken Care if Cancer Returns, 'Without Her ... He Won't Make It'
Three's Company actress Suzanne Somers found an unwavering supporter in her producer husband, Alan Hamel, and wants to ensure that he is taken care of if her cancer rears its head again, according to a new report.
The sitcom sweetheart, 76, revealed her health battle has been a reoccurring issue since her younger years that she is determined to overcome.
"I have been living with cancer since my 20's," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."
"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough," Somers continued.
Somers looked at the silver lining and said that a "big upside" of the experience is that it strengthened her union. "We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years."
"My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent," she explained.
Sources close to the cherished TV star said her "first concern" is Hamel, 87, who has made her life that much sweeter and proven to be her rock throughout her greatest trials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"These two have been together over five decades," the insider said, according to the National Enquirer. "Without her, Alan probably won't make it. The thought is breaking Suzanne's heart." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Somers for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Suzanne Somers' Health Scare: Emergency Services Rush to 76-Year-Old Actress' Palm Springs Home
- 'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'
- 'Something Is Broken Inside': Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Battling Insecurities Before His Mysterious Public Disappearance
In addition to her breast cancer battle, Sommers has dealt with skin cancer in her 30s, and she also had a hysterectomy years ago.
Hamel, for his part, credited his longtime love for being a trouper, having told Page Six: "She has now dealt with her cancer once again" — and on June 6, "she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."
"All her doctors said if she didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn't be with us."
Somers returned the love in her update post shared on July 31.
"I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat (the cancer)," Somers wrote alongside a photo of herself and Hamel. "Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!"