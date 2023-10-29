Madonna 'Pushing Herself Too Hard' After Comeback, Pals Fear for Singer's Health: Report

Fans feared the worst when the Material Girl hitmaker was found unresponsive on June 24, and insiders told this site those who discovered her lifeless body were forced to administer a NARCAN injection.

NARCAN is normally used to reverse the effects of a suspected overdose. But it is also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients, which Madonna is said to have suffered.

Other sources told RadarOnline.com that her 10-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, were inconsolable when they saw the commotion amid their mother's medical emergency at her New York City townhouse.