Madonna Appears Healthy in New Photo Weeks After Being Revived by 'Narcan Injection'
Madonna appears to be doing well on her road to recovery weeks after her health scare and stay in an intensive care unit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Queen of Pop returned to social media with her first photos since being released, looking fresh-faced and happy while snuggling with a stuffed animal on Tuesday.
In addition to her selfies shared via Stories, the Hung Up singer, 64, took to her grid with a pic of herself hugging a bouquet.
She captioned it, "'A single rose can be my garden A single friend my world.' Thank You."
Fans have understandably been concerned about Madonna, who was recently seen in the Upper East Side of New York City just days ago on July 9 looking like her former self after being "brought back from the dead" with a NARCAN injection.
"She looked really good and seemed to be in good spirits," an eyewitness told RadarOnline.com about the famed music legend. "She walked a bit slow, but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."
As we previously reported, a NARCAN injection can be used to treat overdoses, which did not seem to be the case for Madonna as there was no indication of drug use, or reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition she is claimed to have suffered.
Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 after dealing with a "serious bacterial infection."
Insiders told us her 10-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, were at the family home at the time of the chaotic incident.
Madonna's health scare took place amid preparations for her Celebration Tour.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote in an update.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
Madonna concluded, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."