"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote in an update.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Madonna concluded, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."