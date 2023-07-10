Madonna Breaks Silence for First Time Since Being Revived By Narcan Injection: 'My Focus Now is My Health'
Madonna broke her silence on her recent hospitalization this week and announced that the North American leg of her upcoming tour will be rescheduled, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was hospitalized on June 24 after suffering a “serious bacterial infection,” Madonna took to social media to tell fans that she is “on the road to recovery.”
The Like a Virgin singer also announced that while the North American leg of her upcoming world tour will be rescheduled, she still plans to launch the European leg of the tour in October.
“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”
“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the “Material Girl” singer continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”
“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she went on. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.”
“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna concluded the post. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 64-year-old “Vogue” singer was left unconscious on Saturday, June 24 at her New York City townhouse after she went into acute septic shock from a “serious bacterial infection.”
Madonna’s 10-year-old twin daughters - Estere and Stella - reportedly saw their mother after she collapsed, and the superstar singer was only “brought back from the dead” after she received a NARCAN injection that reversed the acute septic shock she reportedly suffered.
Meanwhile, Madonna was spotted for the first time since the terrifying ordeal on Sunday in the Upper East Side of New York City.
According to one eyewitness who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com, the recovering singer “looked really good and seemed to be in good spirits.”
"She walked a bit slow,” the witness added, “but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."