First Photos of Madonna Since Queen of Pop Revived by NARCAN Injection in Terrifying Health Ordeal During Which She Was 'Brought Back From the Dead'
The Material Girl is back.
Madonna was seen in the Upper East Side of New York City on Sunday, July 9, for the first time since being "brought back from the dead" with a NARCAN injection — and RadarOnline.com has the photos.
Paparazzi had been camped outside her apartment since the Queen of Pop returned from the hospital, but she had remained behind closed doors — until today.
"She looked really good and seemed to be in good spirits," an eyewitness told RadarOnline.com.
"She walked a bit slow, but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."
The 64-year-old pop star wore casual outfit consisting of a black T-shirt and shorts, a large hat, dark glasses, her trademark Kabbalah bracelet and white Nike sneakers.
She leaned on a streetlight on the sidewalk and chatted to a friend, as the photos show.
"Today, she emerged, and no one even realized it was her," the source added. "People walked past her and had no clue (it was Madonna)."
Podcaster Lauren Conlin was the first to make the sighting and posted pictures of the star on her walk on TikTok.
Madonna postponed her Celebration tour after she was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection”, according to her longtime manager Guy Oseary.
But as we previously revealed, a NARCAN injection had to be administered to the singer who was "brought back from the dead" during the terrifying ordeal of June 24.
NARCAN is an emergency medical treatment commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose.
But it can also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition Madonna is said to have suffered, the source said.
The incident occurred in front of the pop star's twins who were understandably "shocked, upset, and in tears."
"People inside the house were quick to shield Estere and Stella from seeing their mother unconscious. No one wanted them to see their mother in that state. Imagine the anguish of thinking their mom had died," the insider explained.
The Vogue singer reportedly spent days hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to "expect the worst."
