Madonna Secretly Resumes Tour Rehearsals Months After Being Revived by 'Narcan Injection' During Terrifying Health Scare

The Queen of Pop is back and ready to take on the world. Madonna has allegedly resumed her grueling rehearsal schedule for her upcoming Celebration Tour, months after a scary health emergency, in which sources told RadarOnline.com the Material Girl had to be revived by a Narcan injection. At the time, her team said the singer suffered a severe bacterial infection that put her in intensive care.
While insiders shared Madonna's "still in recovery," she reportedly booked out the Nassau Coliseum in New York for two months and has already lined up a "top-secret" venue in the United Kingdom to rehearse before kicking off her world tour in London on October 14, according to The Sun.
"She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals,” a source told the outlet on Monday.
“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals,” the insider said while pointing out that her strategy is different this time.
“Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in," they explained. “But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.”
Madonna's longtime manager, Gary Oseary, revealed the Like a Virgin hitmaker had been admitted to the ICU for a "several-day stay" in June due to a bacterial infection; however, RadarOnline.com was told the emergency was more serious.
Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on the floor of her home, leaving her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, inconsolable at the time of the chaotic incident. RadarOnline.com was told that a quick-thinking aide saved the 64-year-old Holiday singer by administering a Narcan injection that "brought back from the dead."
“People inside the house were quick to shield Estere and Stella from seeing their mother unconscious. No one wanted them to see their mother in that state. Imagine the anguish of thinking their mom had died," the insider told us.
It's important to note that NARCAN injections can be administered to treat overdoses, which did not seem to be the case for Madonna. It's also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients, a condition she is claimed to have suffered.
Madonna was spotted on July 9 in NYC and "seemed to be in good spirits," an eyewitness told this outlet. "She walked a bit slow, but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."
The star's health scare took place amid her Celebration Tour preparations as reports claimed she had been “strenuously rehearsing” and pulling 12-hour days.