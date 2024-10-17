Liam Payne's Hotel Room Cleaner Raised Alert He 'Passed Out Before Being Taken Back to Suite' — When he 'Became Violent and Threw Himself Off Balcony'
Liam Payne took drugs in front of a cleaner before jumping from his balcony, according to a voicenote allegedly sent from a hotel housekeeping staffer which has surfaced online.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the leaked WhatsApp memo, originally spoken in Spanish, claims Payne fainted in the lobby of his hotel and had to be brought up to his room.
The message adds the One Direction star then began "acting kinda crazy" and he "jumped."
The cleaner, referred to as Catia, further mentioned she had serviced his room on Wednesday, and during that time, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess."
Payne was found dead on Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
He had been in Argentina watching former One Direction band-mate Niall Horan in concert.
RadarOnline.com revealed chilling pictures from inside the singer's hotel room which had also been leaked online, showing a smashed TV screen, screwed up burnt aluminium foil in a bathtub, plus white powder and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a wooden surface.
A half-drunk glass of what appeared to be champagne and another empty glass beside it had been left next to the broken television.
Payne was staying in the $300-a-night Casa Sur Palermo in Buenos Aires.
Before his death, Payne had been acting erratically in the hotel foyer and smashed his laptop.
He had to be carried back into his room, according to local media.
Staff made a panicked call to police reporting a "man aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
Police are reportedly planning to investigate who supplied Payne with the drugs which may be linked to his death if tests confirm narcotics were found in his room.
The singer officially died from multiple injuries sustained in his fall that led to "internal and external haemorrhaging", preliminary autopsy results revealed on Thursday.
Two forensic pathologists, named locally as Santiago Maffia Bizzozero and Victor Roberto Cohen, reached the conclusions during a post-mortem in Buenos Aires.
Alberto Crescenti, a director of emergency medical response service SAME, had earlier revealed the injuries Payne sustained in the fall included a fractured skull.
According to the emergency medical team sent to the scene he had a "fracture in the base of his skull, extremely serious injuries," Mr Crescenti said.
He also told TN television Payne was dead when paramedics arrived, adding: "Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life."
Payne's identity was confirmed by emergency services by checking his passport, but police do not yet have conclusive evidence regarding the circumstances of his fall.
A hotel reception worker made a distressing 999 call requesting "urgent" assistance after Payne had been acting erratically and was escorted back to his hotel room.
The hotel worker made two calls, saying in the first: "We have a guest who's off his head on drugs and is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come."
He then phoned back after the line went dead, saying: "I don't know if the guest's life is in danger. The room has a balcony and we are afraid he might do something."
