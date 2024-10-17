Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 130Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
Liam Payne branded disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs "evil" before falling 130ft to his death from a hotel balcony.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic former One Direction singer, who died on Wednesday aged just 31, opened up about his meeting the music mogul at a showbiz party, along with fellow hip hop star Jay-Z, which left him "fearful".
Speaking in 2017, during an interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM, Payne said: "I went over to speak to him and Jay-Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard.
"So I'm a little bit fearful of that man."
Payne later explained he felt "nervous" approaching Diddy at the party, because he was also standing next to Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
But out of the three showbiz giants, he opted to approach Diddy.
He said: "It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine.
"I thought P Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit."
Payne plunged to his death from a 130Ft hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, where he'd been staying to watch his ex-One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform in concert.
Before his death, Payne had been acting erratically in the hotel foyer and smashed his laptop.
He had to be carried back into his room, according to local media.
Staff made a panicked call to police reporting a "man aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
- Jailed Diddy Faces Another 'Revenge Rape' Claim: Rapper, 54, Accused of Launching Sex Attack on Woman as 'Payback' For Saying He Ordered Tupac Shakur Murder
- Diddy Hit By Fresh Tupac Shakur Shooting and Murder Accusations: Crime Scene Expert Declares She Has Proof 'Sex Predator' Was Linked to Rapper's Slaughter
- Diddy A-Lister Sex Tape Identity Sensation: 'High-Profile Male Star' Is 'Horrified and Triggered' at Prospect of Shocking Footage Being Shopped Around Hollywood Going Public
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Images taken from inside Payne's hotel room showing a smashed TV screen, screwed up burnt aluminium foil in a bathtub, plus white powder and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a wooden surface, have since gone viral.
Meanwhile, Diddy has defiantly claimed "the truth will prevail" after being hit with more lawsuits - including one claim alleging the music mogul molested a 16-year-old boy.
The 54-year-old rapper, via his lawyers, released a statement claiming the latest allegations against him were a "publicity grab" and reiterated his innocence.
He hit out at the alleged victims lawyer Tony Buzbee, who claims a hotline he set up for supposed victims allegedly received more than 12,000 calls in one day, saying his purely using the case for publicity purposes.
In a statement, the rapper's lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.
"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
Diddy is curently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center without bail, following multiple accusations of sexual assault and rape.
His trial date has been set for May 5 next year, the same day at Vogue magazine’s annual MET Gala, which Diddy has attended in the past.
The rapper was uninvited to this year's Gala amid his federal investigation.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.