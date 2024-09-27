Diddy Legal Woes Mount: Texas Law Firm Reports 50 More Alleged Sexual Assault Victims of Music Mogul Including Minors, Men and Women

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal woes continue to mount as 50 more alleged victims have come forward accusing the music mogul of sexual assault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Texas powerhouse attorney Tony Buzbee has been selected to represent the group of alleged victims, which is said to include "both men and women".

The attorney called the alleged victims "brave" as he noted "many were minors when the abuse occurred".