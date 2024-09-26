Justin Bieber's Diddy Health Concerns: Singer Looking 'Thin', Exhausted, Drained And is Dressing in Rags As Fears Grow He Was Groomed by Rapper 'Mentor'
Justin Bieber sparked health concerns after he was seen for the first time since Sean “Diddy” Combs arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans expressed worry about the pop star’s “thin” and “frail” appearance after he was seen leaving dinner with wife Hailey Bieber.
Since the music mogul’s arrest, Bieber's once-close relationship with Combs, 54, as a teenager has been heavily scrutinized, prompting concerned fans to fear the Baby singer could be another alleged victim after videos of the pair resurfaced in which Bieber looked uncomfortable.
Bieber, 30, and his model wife, 27, were spotted leaving dinner in Los Angeles on September 23.
Hailey wore a long black leather coat and had hair pulled up in a sleek up-do.
The pop star wore a gray hoodie, baggie jeans, a cowboy hat and sunglasses, but the outfit didn't disguise his gaunt appearance.
Fans quickly took notice and flocked to social media to share concerns over the new father's appearance.
One user wrote: “He looks like he's going through it. I don’t see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through.”
Another commented: “Justin don't look healthy” as they noted “he is so thin."
A third fan said: “He doesn't look healthy and that hurts my heart."
While they pondered if his appearance was because “being a new parent is hard”, concerns circled back to Combs' arrest as they added: “Or that Diddy stuff is really getting to him.”
Speculation over Bieber's past relationship with Combs grew as old video clips of the singer and music producer spread like wildfire online in the wake of the 54-year-old's arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
In one disturbing video, Combs told the camera: “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.
“I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”
In another video, Combs questioned a teenage Bieber on why he was “starting to act different” and why he hasn't “been calling me” and “hanging out like we used to”.
Bieber stumbled over his words as he noted Combs had reached out to his people but didn't have his number before he offered to give the mogul his contact information.
One X user noted: “Justin seems scared here, so sad. He was just a kid.”
A second added: “Justin looks uncomfortable.”
Adding to speculation over Bieber and Combs' mentor relationship was the pop star's past vow to “protect” Billie Eilish from the music industry.
While promoting his album Changes in 2020, Eilish was making a name for herself as a rising pop star.
Bieber, who has been in the industry since he was 15-years-old, reached out to her to offer guidance and insight.
In a tearful interview, he confessed his reason for doing so.
He said: “I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody.”
As he reflected on his personal experiences, he added: “It was bad... It was dark.
“Think about how young I was and so impressionable and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times... I just want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life.”
He added he “wanted to be a good example” for Eilish because “It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry, not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and turn their back on you in a second”.
