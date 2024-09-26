Justin Bieber's Diddy Health Concerns: Singer Looking 'Thin', Exhausted, Drained And is Dressing in Rags As Fears Grow He Was Groomed by Rapper 'Mentor'

Justin Bieber sparked health concerns after he was seen for the first time since Sean “Diddy” Combs arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal fans expressed worry about the pop star’s “thin” and “frail” appearance after he was seen leaving dinner with wife Hailey Bieber.

Since the music mogul’s arrest, Bieber's once-close relationship with Combs, 54, as a teenager has been heavily scrutinized, prompting concerned fans to fear the Baby singer could be another alleged victim after videos of the pair resurfaced in which Bieber looked uncomfortable.