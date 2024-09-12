New Dad Justin Bieber Sparks Breakdown Fears: 'Stress of Having a Child Will be More Than he Can Handle!'
Justin Bieber is trying not to crack under the pressure of being a first-time dad.
Sources close to the Baby singer tell RadarOnline.com they fear he may be on the brink of a breakdown as he tries to juggle fame and fatherhood.
One insider said: "Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle."
The 30-year-old pop star and his 27-year-old wife, model Hailey Bieber, celebrated the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22.
Justin honored his child's entrance into the world by posting a photo of the newborn's tiny foot on Instagram, writing in the caption: "WELCOME HOME".
But even before Jack was born, a few incidents raised concern about the Grammy-winner's well-being.
When he traveled overseas to perform a wedding for the richest couple in India earlier this summer, fans were quick to point out Justin's rail-thin figure and exasperated demeanor in photos taken at the event.
Weeks later, at a hotel in West Hollywood, the singer was caught on camera snapping at fans who were reportedly trying to take a photo of him and his pregnant wife at a hotel in Los Angeles.
At the time of the outburst, according to our source, the "anxiety" Justin felt over becoming a father was making it hard for him to eat or sleep.
The insider explained: "He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame. But now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he's facing at home."
"People in his circle are afraid he could be a ticking time bomb ready to explode!"
The source emphasized how important Justin's relationship with his wife has been during the trying time, saying: "Hailey's been his rock — but now she's got to make being a mother a priority".
Insiders previously said that during her pregnancy, Hailey got used to dealing with her husband's nervous spells and calming him down.
But now, according to the source, loved ones are worried "the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return."
The couple revealed they were expecting their first child during a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii in May. Hailey, who was already six months pregnant at the time, wore a form-fitting white lace wedding dress to accentuate her baby bump.
Leading up to the birth of their son, rumors began to swirl suggesting there was turbulence in the marriage. Hailey's purported extravagant spending and Justin's constant work commitments were suspected to be putting a strain on their bond.
However, sources claimed the couple was stronger and more united than ever as they prepared for their journey into parenthood, viewing the birth of their child as a "fresh start" for their marriage.
