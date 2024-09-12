Your tip
Nikki Bella Confirms Split Rumors and Files For Divorce After Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest For Alleged Domestic Violence

See the Mugshot: Nikki Bella’s Husband — 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence After 911 Emergency
Source: Instagram; Napa Valley Sheriff's Department

Nikki Bella filed for divorce in the wake of Artem Chigvintsev's arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Sept. 11 2024, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Nikki Bella has officially tapped out of her turbulent marriage to Artem Chigvintsev.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Total Divas alum filed for divorce in the wake of the Russian dancer's shocking arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Their volatile relationship seemed to hit rock bottom late last month when Chigvintsev, 42, was charged with causing corporal injury to his wife after they got into an explosive argument at their Napa Valley home.

Nikki Garcia and Husband Artem Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

After the pandemic and visa problems postponed their wedding plans, the couple got married in

Two days after her husband's arrest, Bella, 40, was spotted boarding a private plane in Oakland without her wedding ring.

According to TMZ, she began scouting for a divorce lawyer the day after her husband was handcuffed. The outlet said the TV personality filed her divorce papers on Wednesday, and seemed to have settled on hiring Evan Craig Itzkowitz as her legal representative.

It was not immediately clear if a prenup was involved.

Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Chigvintsev was charged with causing corporal injury to his wife.

Bella was reportedly at the family's home in Napa Valley with the couple's 4-year-old son, Matteo, while Chigvintsev was staying with a friend. He had been released from jail the same day he was arrested after posting a $25,000 bond.

The pair met on Dancing With the Stars, and after Nikki’s 2018 breakup with John Cena, she and Chigvintsev started dating in 2019.

They appeared to be thriving as the Burn the Floor cast member popped the question in France in November 2019, but they kept their engagement a secret until January 2020.

The couple faced minor challenges, like their wedding plans being postponed by the pandemic and visa issues, but they finally tied the knot in Paris in 2022.

