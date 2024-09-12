Nikki Bella Confirms Split Rumors and Files For Divorce After Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest For Alleged Domestic Violence

Nikki Bella has officially tapped out of her turbulent marriage to Artem Chigvintsev.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Total Divas alum filed for divorce in the wake of the Russian dancer's shocking arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Their volatile relationship seemed to hit rock bottom late last month when Chigvintsev, 42, was charged with causing corporal injury to his wife after they got into an explosive argument at their Napa Valley home.