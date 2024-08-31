Your tip
Nikki Bella Ditches Wedding Ring Following Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest — After 911 Call Reveals She Attacked Him

Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Nikki Bella was without her wedding ring just days after husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence.

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Nikki Bella's ringless wedding band finger is sending a glaring message about the state of her and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage.

Radaronline.com can confirm the former WWE wrestler was spotted boarding a private plane sans the wedding band just two days after Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

In the photos, Bella shot the paparazzi a smile as she boarded the plane Saturday.

Nikki Bella
Source: MEGA

Bella boarded the plane Thursday sans the wedding band.

The mother of one sported a form-fitting, long-sleeve cocoa brown scoop neck top with high-waisted jeans and a baseball cap.

As she toted a black bag full of travel needs, the 40-year-old's ring finger was noticeably bare.

In the snaps obtained by TMZ, Bella boarded alongside an unidentified female friend in Oakland, Calif.

The TV personality is likely en route to Las Vegas, where she is expected to co-host Netflix's live hotdog eating competition Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Monday.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Bella and Chigvintsev tied the knot two years ago.

Bella has not personally addressed the matter.

In a statement, Bella's rep said the athlete is pleading for her and her family's "privacy" as they deal with the fallout from Chigvintsev's arrest.

As Radaronline.com previously reported, the Dancing with the Stars alum was arrested on Thursday, August 29, after authorities noticed signs of physical abuse.

Chigvintsev, 42, was hit with a felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant charge.

Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Chigvintsev was arrested and hit with a $25,000 bond; he was released later the same day.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella
He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond later that day.

The dancer was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which states that anyone who "willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a current or former spouse, partner, cohabitant or fellow co-parent is guilty of a felony."

This fallout comes just days after the estranged couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

According to the 911 dispatch, Chigvintsev had called the emergency dispatchers requesting medical assistance.

Chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Chigvintsev has not publicly addressed the matter.

However, Chigvintsev — who told the dispatcher Bella had thrown shoes at — called off the request soon after.

The operator also noted in the call that the two were not physically near each other at the time of the call.

The violent ordeal may have dominated headlines, but friends familiar with the couple claim the couple has been "volatile" for quite some time.

One insider further told TMZ Chigvintsev's claims the wrestler threw shoes was "shocking but not shocking".

