Nikki Bella Ditches Wedding Ring Following Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest — After 911 Call Reveals She Attacked Him

Nikki Bella's ringless wedding band finger is sending a glaring message about the state of her and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage.

Radaronline.com can confirm the former WWE wrestler was spotted boarding a private plane sans the wedding band just two days after Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

In the photos, Bella shot the paparazzi a smile as she boarded the plane Saturday.