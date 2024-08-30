See the Mugshot: Nikki Bella’s Husband — 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence After 911 Emergency

Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence just days after the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chigvintsev was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which states that anyone who "willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a current or former spouse, partner, cohabitant or fellow co-parent is guilty of a felony."