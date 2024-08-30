Your tip
See the Mugshot: Nikki Bella’s Husband — 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence After 911 Emergency

Source: Instagram; Napa Valley Sheriff's Department

Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for alleged domestic violence hours after a canceled 911 call.

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence just days after the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chigvintsev was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which states that anyone who "willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a current or former spouse, partner, cohabitant or fellow co-parent is guilty of a felony."

nikki bellas husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

A pregnant Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev at a farmer's market in 2020.

If convicted the former Dancing With the Stars pro could face up to four years in prison and/or a $6,000 fine.

Chigvintsev's bail was set at $25,000.

Sources close to the investigation told TMZ that Paramedics and the fire department were en route to Chigvintsev’s home hours before his arrest.

An unidentified person called to report a "medical emergency" at the Napa Valley home he shares with former WWE star Bella.

nikki bellas husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev pictured heading into "DWTS" rehearsals.

However, emergency services never arrived because someone in the house called 911 and canceled the request. Just over an hour later, Chigvintsev was taken into custody.

While it is unclear if Bella was involved in the incident, according to her social media activity, she was in Napa on Wednesday. She posted a photo of herself at a local spa where she was getting a facial treatment.

Source: Instagram

Nikki Bella gushed about her husband to celebrate their anniversary days before his arrest.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella

Chigvintsev's arrest comes days after Bella gushed about her husband in a post celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

She wrote: "This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem.

"Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️‍🔥."

Chigvintsev also posted about their anniversary, writing: "Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything."

Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2019 when they were paired on DWTS.

They married in a lavish ceremony in Paris in 2022 and share a 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Source: Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev's anniversary post has now been inundated with comments from fans wanting to know what happened.

Before his arrest, after starring on the show for 12 seasons, it had already been announced Chigvintsev would not be part of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Bella's rep told TMZ: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

