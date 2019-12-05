Nikki Bella Was ‘Really Nervous’ To Meet Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Parents Star moved on with ‘DWTS’ partner after breaking off John Cena engagement.

Nikki Bella is still going strong with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, but on the latest episode of her podcast she admitted it has not always been an easy road.

“I met Artem’s parents,” Bella, 36, said on “The Bellas” podcast. “First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother — so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things.”

“But, I’m not gonna lie, I was really nervous,” she continued, revealing that she was adamant about giving them “an amazing first impression.”

Her first meeting with her man’s parents ended up being a family reunion, which she says resulted in everyone getting “emotional” and crying. “It was really cute,” she admitted.

Bella also explained that Chigvintsev’s family is Russian and speaks no English, so initially, she was unsure how they would communicate. In the end, however, they “made it work,” she said.

“I loved it, they’re the sweetest people in the world,” she added. “It’s crazy when you’re put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you’re forced to communicate without speaking. But overall, Artem’s parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Bella and Chigvintsev, 37, met in 2017 when they were partnered together on Dancing with the Stars. At the time, Bella was dating John Cena, but the wrestlers eventually split following disagreements about kids and the future of their relationship.

Bella moved on with Chigvintsev seven months after calling off her engagement to Cena, 42, in July 2018. They went public with their love weeks later, and have been going steady ever since.

Bella has “never been happier than she is right now” a family source told Radar, adding that her relationship with Cena was “not meant to be.”

Bella and her twin sister, Brie, are now focusing on their podcast, reality show and family, after retiring from WWE.