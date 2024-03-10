'Full of Herself': Julianne Hough's Diva Behavior Causing Tension on 'DWTS' Exit: Report
Bosses at Dancing With the Stars were reportedly dancing on air when they thought they'd replaced tyrant host Tyra Banks with a humble new host, but sources claim Julianne Hough is picking up right where the supermodel left off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Banks, 50, joined the dancing competition show in 2020 but only lasted three seasons before Hough, 35, was called in as her replacement.
"Julianne is so full of herself and producers realize they have another diva on their hands," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"She's walking around like they need her more than she needs them," the snitch added. "She's picky about her appearance and wardrobe — and has production assistants fetch vegan food and mineral water that has to be the right temperature!"
Hough — the 35-year-old two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner who debuted as a pro on the show in 2007 and has served as a judge across multiple seasons — landed the coveted spot after Banks bolted amid rumors she was "shown the door" following just three seasons of high-maintenance antics and low ratings.
But sources claimed Hough, who returned to the dance competition as a co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro, 52, last fall, has been anything but a breath of fresh air!
The quick-footed gal caused an uproar last month when she ankled the Dancing With the Stars live tour, blaming it on a "personal" scheduling conflict.
"She acts like she's above it all," the tipster dished. "The problem is that no one thinks she's as great as she thinks she is, and viewers say she has a fake smile."
"But Julianne is a star in her own mind and that's all she cares about," the insider continued. "She really needs to appreciate she'd be nothing without the show before she ends up getting her walking papers too!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hough and ABC for comment.