Tyra Banks OUT As Host Of 'DWTS' Amid Twitter Drama, Low Ratings Backlash: Report

Tyra Banks has reportedly been let go as the host of Dancing with the Stars.

This development comes not only after the show ended its 30th season with record-low ratings and a move from ABC to Disney+, but also just days after the model was forced to quit Twitter following mounting backlash from fans blaming her for the program changing platforms.

According to The Sun, an inside source recently told the outlet that while the 48-year-old actress is out, Disney has yet to figure out who they plan on taking over as host of the celebrity dance competition show.