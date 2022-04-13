Brooke Burke Calls Out 'Diva' Tyra Banks Hours Before Model Gets Canned As 'DWTS' Host

Brooke Burke did not dance around the question when asked about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing With the Stars amid reports the model is not be returning next season.

The fitness enthusiast, 50, addressed Banks' "tough transition" as a DWTS host during the Wednesday episode of David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

Burke called the former America's Next Top Model personality, 48, "a diva" and said that "everybody knows" it. "There's nothing wrong with that. And I'm not, I'm not saying anything bad about her," she continued, noting it's just "not the place to be a diva."