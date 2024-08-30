Your tip
Arizona Mom’s ‘Back-Cracking Adjustment’ on 3-Month-Old Daughter ‘Led to Death’

Mother Arrested for Killing Newborn After 'Back-Cracking': Cops
Source: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office; Unsplash

Wanda Johnson is accused of killing her 3-month-old daughter after performing a 'back-cracking adjustment' on her.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Law enforcement officials in Arizona say a mother has been arrested after she allegedly killed her 3-month-old daughter after performing what she called a “back-cracking adjustment” on the child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On March 11, officers responded to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for a report of possible child abuse, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by KPHO.

Police spoke with the baby’s mother, 26-year-old Wanda Johnson, who claimed she woke up that morning to her daughter having a seizure.

Johnson said she had her brother searched online for symptoms but then believed the baby was cold, so she wrapped her in a blanket.

The mother said the seizure seemed to stop, so she went back to sleep without calling 911, the affidavit states.

Later that morning, Johnson said the baby had another seizure, so she took her to Banner Estrella Hospital. While there, doctors determined the baby was in critical condition and airlifted her to the children’s hospital.

Doctors at the children’s hospital determined the baby had bleeding and swelling to the brain, broken ribs, and liver damage, according to the affidavit.

Two days later, the newborn infant died.

Johnson initially denied hurting her daughter, but in subsequent interviews with police, she allegedly admitted to performing a “back-cracking adjustment” on the girl the day before she started having seizures, officials said.

On Aug. 26, Johnson reportedly came to the Phoenix Police Department for another, during which she demonstrated, on a doll, how she “cracked” her child’s back.

She told police she did not have any “chiropractic training” and was “probably reckless” in cracking the girl’s back, authorities alleged.

Johnson also indicated to investigators that it was a “possibility” she injured her daughter, but she “did not mean to hurt her," according to the affidavit.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse, officials said.

Johnson was booked into the Maricopa County jail, where she was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

