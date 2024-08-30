Mariah Carey's Secret Trauma Over 'Satanic Worship and Ritual Sacrifices' Claims Made Against Her Mom: 'Youngsters Were Abused!'
Mariah Carey has been left reeling by the deaths of her sister and mother on the same day – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva is also haunted by allegations her mum masterminded a satanic sex cult.
As we revealed, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer, 55, recently told the world she has been left devastated after her estranged older sibling Alison, 63, and her 87-year-old mother Patricia had passed away.
She announced her grief over the news on Monday, August 26, saying in a statement: “My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”
Carey hasn't given specific details about how the duo passed away – but a source has claimed her troubled sister was admitted to a hospice weeks before her death, and had a problem with her internal organs.
RadarOnline.com has since revealed her organs issue was liver cancer – which was only one of her litany of agonizing problems, as Carey's sister was also HIV positive and spent her final grim years working as a prostitute. A source has now told us Carey is also “haunted by the trauma” of a bizarre allegation leveled against her mum by her tormented sister.
In 2020, the performer's sibling accused their mother of allowing and encouraging adult men to “engage in sexual acts” when she was just 10 years old.
Filed under the Child Victims Act, which temporarily waives the statute of limitations in underage-sex cases, the papers stated that the identities of the men allegedly involved were unknown.
According to a summons with a notice filed with the New York Supreme Court, Carey's sister alleged that as well as enduring her own abuse, she was also forced to watch children being abused during “middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices”.
The document added her mother allowed the men to engage in “sexual acts including forcible touching and sexual assault in the first degree”.
There was also no timeline given for the alleged abuse.
Carey's sister said she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression from what she was allegedly forced to witness.
She added it sent her on a downward spiral of drug abuse in an “attempt to suppress the horrific memories”.
We can also reveal that in 2018 Carey's sister claimed a family member used to take her to occult gatherings in the early hours of the morning where she was abused by cloaked worshippers.
She said: “Terrible things would happen – things that a child should never see.
“I was sexually abused there.
“They told me that if I didn't do what they told me or if I told them what was going on they would harm Mariah.”
Carey has not publicly commented on her sister's allegations, but a source told us: “Memories of this has only compounded the pain of her sister and mother’s deaths.
“Theirs is a past just filled with pain and horror, and at least now Mariah can start healing and moving on.”
