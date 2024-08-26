Grief-Torn Mariah Carey Reveals Pain Over Deaths of Mother Patricia and Sister Alison on Same Day: ‘My Heart is Broken By Tragic Turn of Events’

Mariah Carey announced her mother Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is mourning the loss of her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who both died on the same day after a "tragic turn of events".

Carey said she is 'heart broken' over losing her mother and sister on the same day.

Carey, 55, confirmed the tragic news in a statement to People.

She said: "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."