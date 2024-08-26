Grief-Torn Mariah Carey Reveals Pain Over Deaths of Mother Patricia and Sister Alison on Same Day: ‘My Heart is Broken By Tragic Turn of Events’
Mariah Carey has been devastated by back-to-back deaths in her family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is mourning the loss of her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who both died on the same day after a "tragic turn of events".
Carey, 55, confirmed the tragic news in a statement to People.
She said: "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."
"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Details on both Patricia's and Alison's cause of deaths or if they were connected remain unclear at this time.
Patricia trained at Julliard and was an opera singer. Though she's often credited for Carey's singing talents, the mother-daughter duo had a complicated relationship, which the 55-year-old detailed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
She wrote: "Ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival."
"I’ve emancipated myself from bondage several times, but there is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together."
Carey added: "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white – it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."
Patricia was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, with whom she shared three children with, Carey, Alison and Morgan. The Obsessed singer's parents divorced when she was just three-years-old, which contributed to their strained relationship.
In her memoir, the All I Want is You singer opened up about how her parent's divorced impacted her.
She wrote: "For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister ... I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about."
Despite their difficult relationship Carey dedicated her memoir to her mother.
She confessed: "Through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."
Her memoir not only detailed the up-and-down relationship she had with her mother, but also with her sister Alison. Carey claimed Alison once threw scalding-hot water on her, causing third-degree burns.
She additionally accused Alison of attempting to sell her to a pimp when she was 12-years-old.
Upon the release of the memoir, Alison tried to sue her sister for emotional distress and defamation. It's unclear if the siblings repaired their relationship at the time of her death.
