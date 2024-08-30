Tom Hanks Fumes Over AI Ads Using His Image to Sell 'Wonder Drugs and Miracle Cures': 'I Have Type 2 Diabetes and Only Work With My Certified Doc!'

The 68-year-old spoke about the "legal ramifications" AI and deepfake technology pose to the entertainment industry during an appearance on Adam Buxton's podcast in May 2023.

He said: "We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere."

"I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice – and everybody else's – being our intellectual property."