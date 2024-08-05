BREAKING: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita’s LA Mansion Burglarized in Latest Celebrity Home Invasion — ‘Gangs Are Targeting A-Listers’ Pads Across the City’
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have become the latest victims of a slew of celebrity home invasions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood power couple’s Los Angeles mansion was broken into by thieves who shattered glass to gain access to a guest house on the sprawling property – which they then ransacked.
A source said: “The break-in happened in broad daylight while the couple was out of town.
“An alarm triggered by the broken glass wasn’t enough to stop the thieves from going inside.
“But the good news here is the thieves did not make it inside the main house.”
The insider also said it was “unclear what, if anything, was stolen” and “how much those items might be worth”.
They added Forrest Gump Oscar-winner Hanks, 68, and 67-year-old Sleepless in Seattle actress Wilson will need to go through their belongings to figure out what's missing.
It’s believed the burglars targeted the Hanks’ $26million mansion in the Pacific Palisades.
Sources also said it looked like the work of one of the many gangs in LA who appear to be systematically targeting stars’ mansions in LA when they are out of town.
It has triggered fears they are watching for signs celebs are away on their social media and promotional schedules before they strike.
News of the break-in and trashing of the Hanks’ home comes after Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s LA property was burgled.
Bhad Bhabie, 21, Marlon Wayans, 52, and others have also recently been hit by thieves.
There have also been reports of gangs tying up other residents during LA burglaries.
The Hanks’ home was targeted a few weeks ago, but the incident is only now emerging, TMZ also reported.
Their troubled son Chet Hanks, who has had well-publicized battles with addiction, recently came face-to-face with an intruder who busted into his home.
Reports at the time said the suspect lashed out at police officers who arrested him at the scene, but the 34-year-old was not injured.
