Josh Hartnett Blasts Hollywood For Being Packed With ‘Psychopaths’: Star Used ‘Top’ Showbiz Maniacs As Inspiration for New Serial Killer Role
2000s heartthrob actor John Hartnett opened up about what inspired his performance as a serial killer in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Trap, claiming Hollywood is full of "psychopaths" to draw from.
Hartnett told outlets: "There are a lot of CEOs, politicians, people in our business… a lot of people who are at the top. They don't mind stepping over people or doing horrible things to get where they're going, and not having any empathy is a pretty big sign of being a psychopath."
"Whether or not you're murdering people, I've met people like this, you know what I mean? So it was easy to take it all a step further, make it a little bolder, and make his cover so intense."
In Shyamalan's latest thriller, audiences are taken on a twisted journey through the eyes of a serial killer, challenging them to empathize with the unthinkable.
The movie revolves around Cooper, played by Hartnett, a father disguising his true identity as the notorious killer known as "The Butcher."
The narrative unfolds as Cooper attends a concert with his daughter Riley, played by Ariel Donoghue, under the guise of a family outing. However, the seemingly ordinary event takes a dark turn as Cooper's true motives come to light.
Despite the inherent tension and moral ambiguity, the film probes deeper into the complexities of human psychology, challenging preconceived notions of good and evil.
Shyamalan's directorial vision is evident in the meticulous attention to detail, as he oscillates between grandiose concert scenes and intimate, tension-filled dialogues with Cooper.
By juxtaposing the spectacle of the concert with the claustrophobic atmosphere of impending doom, the movie creates a sense of unease that grips the audience until the very end.
SPOILERS AHEAD
One of the standout elements of Trap is the unexpected shift in perspective during the final act, where the focus transitions to Lady Raven, a pivotal character who finds herself "trapped" in Cooper's sinister plans.
In an interview, Shyamalan explains the significance of this narrative device, stating: "The movie's still going on, but it's over there, and you’re only glimpsing it because if you were really in the killer's place, that's all the information he would have."
This intentional limitation of information is meant to challenge the audience to grapple with their own perceptions and biases.