Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett Blasts Hollywood For Being Packed With ‘Psychopaths’: Star Used ‘Top’ Showbiz Maniacs As Inspiration for New Serial Killer Role

Photo of Josh Hartnett
Source: MEGA

Josh Hartnett said Hollywood 'psychopaths' inspired his performance in 'Trap.'

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

2000s heartthrob actor John Hartnett opened up about what inspired his performance as a serial killer in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Trap, claiming Hollywood is full of "psychopaths" to draw from.

Article continues below advertisement
josh hartnett hollywood psychopaths inspiration serial killer role
Source: MEGA

Josh Hartnett has been working in the film industry since 1997.

Hartnett told outlets: "There are a lot of CEOs, politicians, people in our business… a lot of people who are at the top. They don't mind stepping over people or doing horrible things to get where they're going, and not having any empathy is a pretty big sign of being a psychopath."

"Whether or not you're murdering people, I've met people like this, you know what I mean? So it was easy to take it all a step further, make it a little bolder, and make his cover so intense."

Article continues below advertisement
josh hartnett hollywood psychopaths inspiration serial killer role
Source: MEGA

Hartnett starred in iconic films such as Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Oppenheimer.

Article continues below advertisement

In Shyamalan's latest thriller, audiences are taken on a twisted journey through the eyes of a serial killer, challenging them to empathize with the unthinkable.

The movie revolves around Cooper, played by Hartnett, a father disguising his true identity as the notorious killer known as "The Butcher."

MORE ON:
Josh Hartnett
Article continues below advertisement
josh hartnett hollywood psychopaths inspiration serial killer role
Source: MEGA

'Trap' hit theaters on August 2.

Article continues below advertisement

The narrative unfolds as Cooper attends a concert with his daughter Riley, played by Ariel Donoghue, under the guise of a family outing. However, the seemingly ordinary event takes a dark turn as Cooper's true motives come to light.

Despite the inherent tension and moral ambiguity, the film probes deeper into the complexities of human psychology, challenging preconceived notions of good and evil.

Shyamalan's directorial vision is evident in the meticulous attention to detail, as he oscillates between grandiose concert scenes and intimate, tension-filled dialogues with Cooper.

By juxtaposing the spectacle of the concert with the claustrophobic atmosphere of impending doom, the movie creates a sense of unease that grips the audience until the very end.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

SPOILERS AHEAD

One of the standout elements of Trap is the unexpected shift in perspective during the final act, where the focus transitions to Lady Raven, a pivotal character who finds herself "trapped" in Cooper's sinister plans.

In an interview, Shyamalan explains the significance of this narrative device, stating: "The movie's still going on, but it's over there, and you’re only glimpsing it because if you were really in the killer's place, that's all the information he would have."

This intentional limitation of information is meant to challenge the audience to grapple with their own perceptions and biases.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.