Angelina Jolie ‘Seeking Help for Troubled Son Pax As he Remains Hospitalized After Crash’: Pals Warn He’s Being ‘Reckless’

Pax, born in Viet Nam, was adopted by Angelina at the age of three, becoming part of her family alongside siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Oscar winner has been at her son's side in the hospital since the accident occurred.

Sources indicate that this is not Pax's first involvement in vehicle-related incidents, which has raised concerns among his friends about his well-being.

An insider told outlets: "His friends are concerned about him. He's being reckless. They're worried. He has had a string of car crashes. It's not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him."