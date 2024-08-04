Angelina Jolie ‘Seeking Help for Troubled Son Pax As he Remains Hospitalized After Crash’: Pals Warn He’s Being ‘Reckless’
Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeking assistance for her troubled son Pax, as he remains hospitalized following a severe accident involving his electric bike.
The incident took place during rush hour in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Monday, July 29.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Pax, 20, collided with a car while riding his bike and sustained serious injuries. Reportedly, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Pax, born in Viet Nam, was adopted by Angelina at the age of three, becoming part of her family alongside siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
The Oscar winner has been at her son's side in the hospital since the accident occurred.
Sources indicate that this is not Pax's first involvement in vehicle-related incidents, which has raised concerns among his friends about his well-being.
An insider told outlets: "His friends are concerned about him. He's being reckless. They're worried. He has had a string of car crashes. It's not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him."
The Jolie-Pitt family has faced previous challenges, with older siblings Maddox and Zahara, also adopted by Brad Pitt in 2005, reportedly estranged from their father following an alleged incident aboard a private airplane in 2016.
Although investigations did not lead to charges, the family dynamics remain strained.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are legally divorced, are currently entangled in disputes over the sale of their Miraval vineyard in France.
On Thursday, August 1, the Eternals actress accused her ex of trying to have her sign a $8.5 million non-disclosure agreement related to her allegations of abuse.
Jolie's attorneys said that Jolie "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of Miraval in 2021.
The court documents read: "Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."
"While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections", it continued. "In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."
