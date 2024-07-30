Your tip
Pax Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Rushed to Hospital with Head Injury After Horror Crash

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax was hospitalized following a terrifying bike crash in Los Angeles.

Jul. 30 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Pax, 20, smashed his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29 during rush hour at around 5:00 PM, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax
Source: MEGA

Pax is reportedly in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The driver of the other car got out to check on the celebrity scion, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told TMZ Pax was experiencing hip pain and had injured his head and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Although medics initially feared he had suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, he is reportedly in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

Angelina Jolie and children
Source: MEGA

Pax and his siblings has had “virtually no contact” with Brad Pitt since he and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Pax, like most of the Pitt-Jolie children, has had “virtually no contact” with his father following the acrimonious divorce that has torn their family apart.

In addition to Pax, who was adopted in Vietnam at age 3, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, all of whom have largely sided with their mom and distanced themselves from their dad in the wake of their parents' dramatic 2016 breakup.

Jolie has accused Pitt of physical abuse towards her and the kids, and since their split, the onetime lovers have been locked in a years-long legal battle.

Pax Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

In Father’s Day post from 2020, Pax called his dad a “world class a------” who “time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person”.

He continued: “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”

Angelina Jolie and her children Shiloh and Pax
Source: MEGA

Shiloh legally dropped “Pitt” from her last name on her 18th birthday in May.

Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne all mostly go by the last name Jolie, instead of Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh took things a step further by filing to legally drop “Pitt” from her last name on her 18th birthday in May.

A source told PEOPLE in June Pitt is “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad”.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

