Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Rushed to Hospital with Head Injury After Horror Crash

Pax also unleashed on his famous dad in an infamous Father’s Day post from 2020, calling him a “world class a------” who “time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person”.

He continued: “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”