Angelina Jolie Demands Ex-Bodyguard’s Testimony Not Be Used as Evidence in $350 Million War With Ex Brad Pitt

In the declaration, Tony — who previously served in the UK’s Royal Marines and British Army’s Special Air Service — said “Between 2000 and 2020, I provided varying degrees of personal security for Angelina Jolie and her family, and I currently provide services for Brad Pitt.”

He explained his job duties included “running security for [Jolie] and the family whenever they left the United States.” Webb said he was responsible for getting hotel staff to sign NDAs for the actress.

Tony and his company continued to provide security services to Jolie after she split from Pitt.