‘Manufacturing Allegations’: Brad Pitt Fires Back at $350 Million Lawsuit Brought by Angelina Jolie’s Former Company

Jolie sold her stake in Chateau to a company called Stoli which is run by a man named Yuri Shefler. Pitt sued Jolie demanding the court void the transaction. He said Jolie broke a promise not to sell to a third party without his consent. To make matters worse, he accused her of choosing to sell to a Russian oligarch to tarnish the brand’s name. He claimed Stoli attempted a hostile takeover of the business he worked hard to build.

The actress denied she had to get Pitt’s approval to sell.

In response to the lawsuit, Nouvel, the company that Jolie sold to Stoli and that held her stake in the winery, filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt.