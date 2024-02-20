Angelina Jolie and FBI's Clash Over Investigation into Brad Pitt Reaching 2-Year Mark, Unable to Settle Matter

Angelina Jolie has yet to reach a resolution with the FBI in her court battle over records related to her ex-husband Brad Pitt — nearly two years after she brought the case. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for the Eternals actress and the Department of Justice informed the court they are still going back and forth.

“The parties are continuing to meet and confer regarding outstanding issues,” the joint status report read. “The parties propose filing an update with the Court by April 11, 2024, apprising the Court as to what issues remain.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jolie filed a bombshell federal lawsuit in April 2022.

In the complaint, the actress said she submitted a Freedom of Information Act with the FBI asking for records related to the agency’s investigation into Pitt. The FBI was a part of the investigation into the actor following a 2016 incident on a private plane. Jolie accused her then-husband of drunkenly attacking her and their children on a flight from France to Los Angeles.

The actress accused Pitt of having "grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her.” She said he accused her of "f------ up this family" and said he "punched the ceiling of the plane." In addition, she claimed he "choked" one kid and hit another during the ordeal.

Los Angeles County’s DCFS and the FBI both investigated the matter. No charges were ever brought against Pitt. He denied all claims of physical abuse. Pitt's attorney previously said, "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one- unlike the other side - but he’s not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

Jolie filed her lawsuit demanding records from the FBI to determine how they decided not to bring charges. She accused the agency of “unlawfully withholding the requested information.” "The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system,” the actress’ lawyer said.

In her suit, Jolie claimed the FBI closed the case and issued a public statement without contacting her, the alleged victim. “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” an FBI spokeswoman said at the time.

In the battle with the FBI, Jolie admitted the agency turned over a portion of records but had yet to turn over everything requested. The FBI denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The agency said it would work with Jolie to determine if additional documents could be produced. Over the past year, the FBI has turned over 100 pages of records to Jolie but that still hasn’t satisfied the star.

Another source close to the situation RadarOnline.com, "This is a repeat of the same story. Angelina’s team have had this information for 7 years and it was considered by the judge who ruled in Brad's favor giving him 50/50 custody."