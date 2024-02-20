'Soviet-style Persecution': Laura Ingraham Claims Donald Trump Is ‘At Risk' of Becoming 'America’s First Real Political Prisoner’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued this week that Donald Trump is “at risk” of becoming “America’s first real political prisoner,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump was ordered to pay the State of New York $355 million on Friday following a civil fraud ruling, Ingraham complained about what she called the “Soviet-style political persecution” against the embattled ex-president.
The Fox News host cited the former president’s myriad of legal and political woes during her startling diatribe. She also likened the “persecution” of Trump to the persecution of political enemies by despotic foreign powers such as China and Russia.
“Is Donald Trump at risk of being America’s first real political prisoner?” the Ingraham Angle host asked on Monday night. “I thought a lot about this over the weekend.”
“With the unconscionable financial judgment in that New York civil fraud case, the Fani Willis debacle in Georgia, the efforts to knock Trump off state ballots and, of course, let’s not forget Jack Smith’s January 6th criminal prosecution, what else are Trump supporters supposed to think?” Ingraham continued.
Ingraham then argued that ex-President Trump was being “censored,” “intimidated through harassment,” and “threatened with financial ruin” because he opposes President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
“There are various ways that despots cling to power,” the Fox News host charged. “Political opposition is eliminated through censorship of opposing views, intimidation of free thinkers through harassment, and also show trials, of course, and imprisonment of the opposition. That’s all part of it.”
“Then there are always the threats to family members and financial ruin,” she said. “Donald Trump is facing all of that.”
While the Ingraham Angle host acknowledged that “none of us would have heard about Letitia or Fani or Jack” had “Trump just quietly retired from politics” after losing the 2020 presidential election, she went on to compare Trump’s various woes to political persecution in China and Russia.
“Russia and its Biden-era ally China, well they’re pros, aren’t they, at destroying dissent before it gets too powerful,” Ingraham said on Monday night. “They’re brutally vicious and efficient.”
“China subjugates and tortures Uyghur Muslims,” she continued. “Russia crushes the pro-freedom protesters, imprisons [Alexei] Navalny, and then announces his sudden death.”
“Anyone who challenges the ruling authority now knows the same fate can happen to them,” the Fox News host added. “By the same token, loyalists who prove themselves to be real followers of the movement, well they get special privileges and accolades, and that’s exactly what the leaders of the Get Trump crew are hoping.”
Ingraham concluded her diatribe on Monday night by comparing Trump’s legal and political problems to “Soviet-style political persecution.” She also warned that “this is not what America is supposed to be.”
“They call him pro-Putin as they scramble to put him in jail, bankrupt him, and even come after his family,” Ingraham concluded. “This is not what America is supposed to be. This is Soviet-style political persecution.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump also suggested that he was being politically persecuted this week in a statement acknowledging the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Navalny, who served as one of Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken detractors, was mysteriously found dead on Friday inside the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned.
"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump responded on Monday morning. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction.”
“Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA,” the embattled ex-president concluded. “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024!”