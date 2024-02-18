'Voting for Biden Is Outright National Suicide': Anti-Trump Former AG Bill Barr Delivers Remarkable Backhanded Endorsement For The Don
Former Attorney General Bill Barr, known for his recent criticisms of Donald Trump, seems to be reluctantly considering voting for the former president in a potential rematch with Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shift in Barr's stance was revealed during a Forum Club lunch in Naples, Florida, where he expressed his views on the upcoming election.
The former AG told the attendees, "Voting for Trump is playing Russian roulette with the country. Voting for Biden is outright national suicide."
Barr's comments echo sentiments he made last year on the TODAY show before the GOP primaries began.
"I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party. It's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr told TODAY host Savannah Guthrie. "It's hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be, but as of now, it's hard for me to conceive that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee."
Barr has been open about his turbulent 22-month tenure under Trump and went into great detail about his feeling toward the former president in his book, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.
Soon after Barr's book was announced, Trump sent a three-page letter that called the former AG "slow and lethargic, so lazy and cowardly" and said Barr "didn't want to stand up to the radical left Democrats because he thought the repercussions to him personally in the form of impeachment would be too severe. In other words, Bill Barr was the coward."
Barr called Trump's letter "par for the course."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr famously told NBC News that he would "jump off a bridge" if Trump became the Republican nominee for 2024.
According to a report obtained by the Daily Mail, only four of the 44 individuals who served in Trump's Cabinet have publicly stated their endorsement of his campaign. In contrast, several others, such as Barr, have expressed strong opposition or are actively working against his nomination.
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and CIA Director; Mark Esper and Pat Shanahan, both former Defense secretaries; John Kelly, a former Chief of Staff; and Joseph Maguire, a former Director of National Intelligence, have all withheld their endorsements.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Real Clear Politics, recent polling data suggests that Trump is a runaway favorite in the GOP primary, sitting comfortably at 74.9% of likely Republican voters voting for him over his only opponent left in the race, Nikki Haley.
In a head-to-head race against Biden, the former president faces a much tighter race with only a 1.1-point swing in his direction, putting his lead within the margin of error.