'Voting for Biden Is Outright National Suicide': Anti-Trump Former AG Bill Barr Delivers Remarkable Backhanded Endorsement For The Don

The shift in Barr's stance was revealed during a Forum Club lunch in Naples, Florida, where he expressed his views on the upcoming election.

The former AG told the attendees, "Voting for Trump is playing Russian roulette with the country. Voting for Biden is outright national suicide."

Barr's comments echo sentiments he made last year on the TODAY show before the GOP primaries began.

"I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party. It's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr told TODAY host Savannah Guthrie. "It's hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be, but as of now, it's hard for me to conceive that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee."