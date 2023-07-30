Bill Barr Says He'll 'Jump Off a Bridge' if Donald Trump Becomes the 2024 Republican Nominee
Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who once served as one of Donald Trump's closest allies, said he would "jump off a bridge" if the former President became the 2024 Republican nominee against Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump," Barr told NBC News.
When asked how he would vote in the general election if it ends up being Trump vs. the sitting President, the former Attorney General answered, "I'll jump off that bridge when I get to it."
According to a report obtained by the Daily Mail, only four of the 44 individuals who served in Trump's Cabinet have publicly stated their endorsement of his campaign, while several others, such as Barr, have expressed strong opposition or are actively working against his nomination.
The four Cabinet members who have publicly endorsed Trump's reelection are former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former budget chief Russell Vought, and former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
The report also highlighted two high-profile former Trump officials who are directly challenging his bid to become the GOP nominee in 2024.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are both running against Trump in the upcoming Republican primary race. Notably, Pence has received the backing of Trump's former Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats.
While many former Cabinet members did not publicly endorse Trump, some notable figures have also not thrown their support behind any other candidate.
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and CIA Director; Mark Esper and Pat Shanahan, both former Defense secretaries; John Kelly, a former Chief of Staff; and Joseph Maguire, a former Director of National Intelligence, have all withheld their endorsements.
Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who once served as one of Trump's most trusted advisors, is among those who hope to see Trump defeated by another GOP candidate in the primary election.
He was recently quoted saying, "If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him."
According to Real Clear Politics, recent polling data suggests that Trump is currently the clear frontrunner in the race sitting comfortably at 52.4% of likely Republican voters. Trump polls 34 points ahead of over a dozen other candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, currently in second place with 18.4%, and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with just 5.4% support.
It remains to be seen how this lack of endorsement from former Cabinet members will impact Trump's campaign moving forward.
