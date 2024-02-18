Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince William

WILLIAM BLOCKS HARRY RETURN: Prince William has ‘Made It Clear That There is no Longer a Place’ for Brother in Royal Family

prince william says there is no room for prince harrys return report
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince William has reportedly told his friends that his brother, Prince Harry, will not be welcomed back into the royal fold, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His focus remains on his father's health, the well-being of his family, and what serves the monarchy best. According to reports, Prince William has conveyed to close associates that there is no room for any reconsideration regarding Harry's return.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william says there is no room for prince harrys return report
Source: MEGA

Prince William is allegedly not ready to welcome his brother back.

According to the Mirror, Prince William is so angered by his brother’s continued attack on the monarchy that he will block any of his bids to return to the fold.

Sources close to William say that after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, he would be the one to take on more duties himself if needed while he believes Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "cannot be trusted."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william says there is no room for prince harrys return report
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has expressed that he want to be there for his father after cancer diagnosis.

A source close said there is "no chance" the heir would allow his brother back. "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return."

"He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now," they continued. "His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement
prince william says there is no room for prince harrys return report
Source: MEGA

Prince William's main focus is on his father’s health.

The rift within the Royal Family grew after Meghan and Harry's public interview with Oprah Winfrey and the release of the Duke of Sussex's tell-all book, Spare.

The autobiography revealed tensions within the royal family. He expressed grievances against his family members, including his brother, Prince William. Notably, the alleged discussion on the skin color of Harry and Meghan's son sparked controversy within the royal family.

In an attempt to mend the strained relationships within the family, King Charles believes that reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan would be beneficial but opposes any official role for the Duke of Sussex within the monarchy.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Reports have surfaced indicating that Prince Harry expressed willingness to take on a temporary royal role to support his ailing father.

Despite warm exchanges between Prince Harry and King Charles during his visit to the UK, Prince William has made it unequivocally clear that his brother's return is not an option.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.