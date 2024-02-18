WILLIAM BLOCKS HARRY RETURN: Prince William has ‘Made It Clear That There is no Longer a Place’ for Brother in Royal Family

A source close said there is "no chance" the heir would allow his brother back. "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return."

"He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now," they continued. "His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."