Hollywood Comeback: Bourdain Ex Asia Argento Cast in Gangster Film After Admitting to Sex With Underage Boy, Attempted Cover-Up

Ferrara is gearing up to start production on his latest project titled American Nails. The film, which is a modern gangster story inspired by ancient tragedy, stars Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe as well as the Hollywood return of Argento.

The production, spearheaded by Diana Phillips and Philipp Kreuzer for Rimsky Productions and Maze Pictures, is scheduled to begin in Italy this summer.

According to the producers, American Nails is about "the rise and fall of this modern Phaedra, in a tale set in the gangster world of primal violence, power and revenge. This no-holds-barred retelling of Euripides’ masterpiece pits Argento against the male-dominated remnants of power and entitlement in the shadow of the Roman Empire in contemporary Italy."